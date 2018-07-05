× Man found shot to death in liquor store parking lot

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department began an investigation into a murder that took place in a north city neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the murder occurred just before 7:50 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious and not breathing in a parking lot along the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Road, located in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood.

No additional information was released.