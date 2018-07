Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police responded to a shooting in a south city neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dillon Drive, located in the Near Southside neighborhood near the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was not conscious or breathing.

Police requested homicide detectives to investigate.