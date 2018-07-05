× Missing Marine’s body found in river at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The body of a missing Marine was found Thursday morning in the Big Piney River on Fort Leonard Wood. The identification of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified. The Marine was assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment on Fort Leonard Wood.

The Marine went missing at around 4:30pm on July 4th after being swept away by the river’s current. The US Army at Fort Leonard Wood says that search and rescue teams were unable to locate the missing Marine Wednesday. Their search was called off after 9pm.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Fort Leonard Wood DES resumed searching for the missing Marine Thursday after 7am. A body was recovered at around 9:20am.

This incident is under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood DES and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.