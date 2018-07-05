× Nearly 1,000 Missouri boaters get warnings from Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted its Operation Dry Water campaign from June 29 to July 1.

Operation Dry Water is a national effort to bring awareness to the issue of boating while intoxicated.

Troopers arrested seven people in Missouri for boating while intoxicated.They issued 84 boating violation summonses and 951 warnings during the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Operation Dry Water campaign.Troopers contacted 710 vessels and 2,301 boaters.

MSHP said special enforcement operations will continue throughout the summer months and also said to share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all.