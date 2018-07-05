Neighbor starts fund to rebuild Macklind Avenue Deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Macklind Avenue Deli was destroyed by a fire early this morning. The south St. Louis landmark was also a place for a community to gather. A GoFundMe was started to help raise money to rebuild the deli. Their goal is $5000.

Jonathan Feraro posted this message to a GoFundMe page for the Macklind Avenue Deli:

"Macklind Avenue Deli is our community center and has burned down because of what we think was carelessness with Fireworks in the middle of the night on the 4th. Not too long ago, our good friend Casey Jovick took over the deli, and has been putting every penny he has into it. The food and people there are amazing! Casey and his crew are the nicest, most hard working and talented folks you’ll ever want to meet. They care a lot about our district, and we care a lot about them! Please help us help them rebuild the deli, or at least with whatever deductibles or interim expenses there may be. I can’t imagine my neighborhood without the Macklind Deli, and it’s a huge part of the reason why I choose to live here around the corner from it. Please dig deep to help out my friends. This is your deli too. Thank you."

The owners and employees of the deli gave firefighters credit for their hard work. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the deli saving several nearby homes and businesses from being damaged.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. One of the owners of the deli, Gerald Dunne, said fire officials suggested the fire may have been caused by fireworks landing on the roof.

“I don't think anybody intends for there to be any accidents, but I think every year people are hurt very badly by fireworks accidents, and at least I’m grateful nobody was injured here,” said Dunne.

Dunne said there are approximately four full-time employees and seven part-time employees who will be impacted by the closure.