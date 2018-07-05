Pizza delivery man shot, remains in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood has left a pizza delivery man fighting for his life.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Wednesday at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday near Gustine and Potomac in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at that location. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The homicide division was called to investigate.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but Imos Pizza on Morganford and Humphrey confirmed he works for them. They wouldn’t say much else about the incident, but the general manager of the store said he was at the hospital all night worried about his employee and that they know the dangers of the job and are trained to be aware of their surroundings.

The victim’s friends have been posting information on social media, saying he was robbed while delivering a pizza and was shot in the neck and chest. His manager said the last he heard, his employee may not be able to walk again due to his injuries.

Imo’s said the people who ordered the pizza are not the suspects.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.