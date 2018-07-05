Reel World: Ant-Man & The Wasp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Who will win the battle at the box office this weekend? Will "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" get eaten alive by an insect? Ant-Man & The Wasp hit's theatres this Friday.

Ant-Man is getting an assist from the wasp this time around. These super cool, super tiny, superheroes have a new mission to defeat an evil man who wants to take over the world. Paul Rudd is back as the Ant-man and this time, Evangeline Lilly suits up to play The Wasp.

The Wasp is not a sidekick. In fact, she has to save Ant-Man on a couple of occasions. I loved the first Ant-Man movie, and I like this one too.

My only problem with this one is the scenes with the fumbling and bumbling helpers.

It is meant to be funny, but their jokes don't always land. Nevertheless, it has a great story and a great addition of Michelle Pfeiffer, looking ever-so-luminous.

I'm giving Ant-Man & The Wasp four out of five reels in the Reel World.