Song of the Day – UniverSoul Circus

The 25th-anniversary show is bigger, louder, faster, funkier, and has even more soul! The UniverSoul Circus is setting up its single ring big top next to the Dome July 12-22 and we want to send you and your family!

Commemorating its 25th anniversary in 2018, UniverSoul Circus has forever transformed the world’s urban entertainment landscape with a powerful combination of music, laughter and extreme thrills. Producing its best show ever in every way imaginable, UniverSoul Circus features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe, including Trinidad and Tobago, Gabon, South Africa, Guinea, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cuba, Peru, Mexico and the United States.

