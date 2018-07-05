× St. Louis County Police issue endangered person advisory for missing suicidal woman

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 32-year-old suicidal woman.

According to authorities, Tammy Franks was last seen on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at her home in the 9800 block of Lorna Lane.

Franks left the home in a white 2015 Hyundai Accent licenses plates MO, FR4H5U.

She called her mother at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and stated she was going to kill herself. She then did not answer return calls from family. She also texted the father of her child at 7:29 p.m. stating that she was going to kill herself. It is reported Franks has threatened suicide 5 times during the course of their relationship.

Police described Franks as an African American female, standing 5′ 4″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and white shorts.

Anyone seeing the Franks or her vehicle, or anyone having any information related should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.