Steny Hoyer admitted to hospital, diagnosed with pneumonia

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday and diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia, a spokeswoman said.

The 79-year-old Maryland Democrat is being treated with antibiotics and is currently resting, said spokeswoman Katie Grant, who added that the congressman is expected to make a full recovery quickly.

“He looks forward to being back at work very soon,” Grant said in a statement.

Hoyer was checked in to the hospital after a long weekend of travel in both Wisconsin and Illinois. His visit in Milwaukee was part of his “Pathways Out of Poverty” listening tour, in which he travels to communities to hear from Americans living in poverty. In Illinois, he stopped at a community health center and a roundtable discussion on last week’s Supreme Court decision on unions.