Two-alarm fire rips through Macklind Avenue Deli in south St. Louis

SOUTH ST. LOUIS- Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling flames at the Macklind Avenue Deli at Macklind Avenue & Nottingham Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the business.

Fire officials say they worked aggressively to fight the fire, but the fire grew quickly, that`s when they moved to a defensive approach.

The fire grew to two alarms before firefighters brought it under control.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene.

With exteme temperatures the risk is still there for firefighters, the heat and humidity can cause firefighters to overheat.

There were extra crews are brought to the scene to rotate, that gave each firefighter a chance to take a break before heading back in.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.