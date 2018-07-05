Violent Thursday morning leaves one dead; 6 wounded in separate shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police have a lot to investigate as there have been multiple shootings early Thursday morning.

The violence started Thursday around midnight on Potomac Street at Gustine Avenue. Investigators responded to a report of a shooting, where on man was shot in the neck. He was transported to an area hospital. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Around 1 a.m. two shooting victims showed up at two different hospitals from a shooting occurred at North 13th and Cass Avenue. According to police, one of the victims died from his wounds.

Just moments later, a report of a man and woman shot when someone opened fire on their vehicle. The incident happened around 1 a.m. along North 4th Street And Convention in downtown St. Louis. The man was shot in the leg, and the woman shot in the hip. Both were taken to the hospital.

Later Thursday morning, around 4a.m. a 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the hand in North County.

The shooting happened at Mclaran near Annetta Avenue in the Baden Neighborhood.

And across the bridge, one person was shot in the head outside the John DeShields housing project on Bond Avenue in East St. Louis.

He was found in the street around midnight Thursday. There is no word on his condition.

Police have not released the names of the victims and say the investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information about these shooting please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)