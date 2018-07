Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It has been six years since the world lost Whitney Houston, and her sister-in-law has produced a second documentary about the late Houston set for theaters July 6.

Executive Patricia Houston says Whitney's mother had no clue about her daughter's molestation as a child until the making of Whitney: Can I Be Me.

The film will also show unseen home videos of Houston's private life and interviews from more than 70 people who were close to her, Including her mentor Clive Davis.