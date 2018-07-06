× Aldi opening new store in Tower Grove South; leaving South Grand location

ST. LOUIS, MO — Aldi tells FOX 2 that they’re opening a new store in Gravois Plaza and leaving the location at 3721 South Grand Boulevard.

In November a Shop-n-Save grocery store closed at 3865 Gravois Avenue. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Aldi will occupy a portion of the former store. The rest will remain vacant and available for lease.

Aldi says they prefer to own their own stores. But, the new Gravois Plaza location allows them to offer an upgraded experience.