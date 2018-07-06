Aldi opening new store in Tower Grove South; leaving South Grand location

A woman pushes a shoppping trolley as she leaves an Aldi supermarket store in London on September 26, 2016.
Aldi UK announced on Monday that it will invest £300 million ($389 million, 346 million euros) to revamp its stores over the next three years. Aldi and its German rival Lidl have boomed in Britain, grabbing market share from traditional supermarkets Asda, Morrison, Sainsbury's and Tesco, as customers tightened their belts to save cash. / AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO — Aldi tells FOX 2 that they’re opening a new store in Gravois Plaza and leaving the location at 3721 South Grand Boulevard.
In November a Shop-n-Save grocery store closed at 3865 Gravois Avenue. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Aldi will occupy a portion of the former store. The rest will remain vacant and available for lease.
Aldi says they prefer to own their own stores. But, the new Gravois Plaza location allows them to offer an upgraded experience.
