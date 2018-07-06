Amber Alert for missing Kansas City area teen last seen with man

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Lenexa and the 23-year-old man she was last seen with.

Lenexa police say Amber Rewerts-Schiavoni was seen leaving her home near 77th and Quivira in Lenexa around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She told her parents she was walking to Oak Park Mall at 95th and Quivira.

She was seen leaving her home with 23-year-old Dechon White.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the two were seen at the Greyhound bus station ticket counter in KCMO. Officials believe the 13-year-old and 23-year-old took a bus from Kansas City to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area later that evening.

But Kansas officials have issued an Amber Alert and say there is a chance the two could still be in the Kansas City metro.

Rewerts-Schiavoni is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds with long, dyed black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black “Sons of Anarchy” t-shirt and black jeans and carrying a blue women’s billfold.

White is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 250 pounds with a large “afro” hairstyle that is dyed orange. Lenexa police said the 23-year-old is also know to pull his hair back into a short ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees them is asked to call 911, Lenexa Police at 913-477-7737 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Dechon White’s age, which was provided by police, was incorrect. He is 23 years old. FOX4 has updated the story.