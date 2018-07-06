× Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate’s death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at the Jefferson City Correctional Center

Corrections officials say 27-year-old Joshua Black was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Black was serving a five-year prison sentence for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges from Callaway County and assault charges from Moniteau County.

He had been in prison since February 2015.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune