Body with 'multiple puncture wounds' found in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police found a body with multiple puncture wounds in the 4500 block of Carrie Thursday at around 11:15am. They were called to the after a call for a “Supposed Sudden Death.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. The Homicide Division responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).