EAST ST. LOUIS- A driver crashes her car into a house overnight Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:30p.m. on Marybelle Street near North 69th Street in East St. Louis.

Witnesses tell police a dispute between two people led to a car chase.

During the chase, a woman lost control of the car crashing into the home.

The driver then left the scene in the car of the other person involved in the chase.