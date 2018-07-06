× Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine’s chief of neurosurgery harassed him and fired him without good cause.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Rylan Brantl is seeking $50 million in his lawsuit filed last week against the UM Board of Curators. Brantl alleges that N. Scott Litofsky created a hostile work environment from 2008 to 2013.

The lawsuit also alleges that Brantl was forced to repeat a year of his residency despite passing the required board exams. Brantl says he was then unfairly cut from the program and that the medical school didn’t follow proper grievance procedures.

Litofsky didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment. An MU Health Care spokesman says the university doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com