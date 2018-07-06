Six people rushed to hospital after Hazmat situation at Roxy’s Exotic Club

BROOKLYN, Ill. - Fire units from Brooklyn and Madison were dispatched for a possible hazmat situation in Brooklyn, Illinois club early Friday morning.
Officers were called to Roxy’s nightclub on Madison Avenue just before 3a.m. After arriving, emergency crews transported four people to the hospital for a possible overdose of an unknown substance.
According to authorities, two first responders came in contact with the unknown substance and were rushed to the hospital as well.
All six people are being evaluated, and are expected to be ok.
The Illinois State Police Department's drug unit was called to investigate the substance those taken to the hospital were exposed to.
