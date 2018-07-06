Six people rushed to hospital after Hazmat situation at Roxy’s Exotic Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ill. - Fire units from Brooklyn and Madison were dispatched for a possible hazmat situation in Brooklyn, Illinois club early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Roxy’s nightclub on Madison Avenue just before 3a.m. After arriving, emergency crews transported four people to the hospital for a possible overdose of an unknown substance.

According to authorities, two first responders came in contact with the unknown substance and were rushed to the hospital as well.

All six people are being evaluated, and are expected to be ok.

The Illinois State Police Department's drug unit was called to investigate the substance those taken to the hospital were exposed to.

Stay tuned to FOX2 for the latest on this still developing news.

Officials on the scene say six people are being treated at a local hospital including two Brooklyn, IL police officers after coming in contact with an unknown substance at Roxy’s strip club. @FOX2now — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) July 6, 2018

Police, fire and EMS at Roxy’s strip club in Brooklyn, IL. We’re told they’re investigating some sort of hazmat situation that made several people sick. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Z0k2xU3MgE — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) July 6, 2018

BREAKING: Several people taken to the hospital after something made them sick at the nightclub Roxy's Strip Club in Brooklyn, IL. @KatieKormann is getting more details for @FOX2now in The Morning pic.twitter.com/yKeNQSEi37 — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) July 6, 2018