Friday’s Fair St. Louis crowd spared blazing heat

ST. LOUIS - Dirty Muggs and Andy Grammar got the crowd out of their seats and up and moving on an amazing Friday afternoon and evening for Fair St. Louis.

Friday’s crowd was spared from the blazing heat on Wednesday.

Cooler temps made for the even better time as visitors laid out with their blankets, sat up their lawn chairs and had a great time.

Jason Derulo headlined the Friday’s show. His enthusiastic fans couldn’t wait until he hit the stage, while others were just happy to be under the Gateway Arch enjoying a fun and free concert.