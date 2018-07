Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Competitiveness between individuals in a relationship can lead to problems for the pair as a couple.

Counselor Rachel Glik said whether it's comparing who does more work around the house or comparing who is more successful, competitiveness can lead to trouble.

Glik suggests transforming competitiveness into oneness as one way to improve a relationship among competitive individuals.

