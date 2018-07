Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Choosing and searching for the right college can create a lot of pressure for high school students.

The Vice President of Enrollment Management at Fontbonne University, Joseph Havis, said getting started early can help take away some of the pressure.

He said attending college fairs and asking questions can help to make certain schools stand out to individuals searching for the right college.

For more information visit www.Fontbonne.edu.