Husband in police custody after woman found dead in Lincoln County motel room

ELSBERRY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Sunday morning after a woman was found dead in a motel room on North Highway 79 in Lincoln County. Deputies found the body of a 29-year-old Megan M. Clark in one of the motel rooms. She had been shot several times.

The victim’s husband, a person of interest in this investigation, was taken into custody on a domestic violence charge stemming from a May 2018 incident. He is currently being held at Franklin County Jail. The Major Case Squad has been deactivated in this Lincoln County homicide investigation.