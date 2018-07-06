Jason Derulo headed to Arch grounds for Fair St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jason Derulo posted to Twitter Thursday , " I’m coming for ya, #STL! Head to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car stage at fairsaintlouis at 8:15pm for a show you won’t forget!"

The Archgrounds will again play host to the thousands of people celebrating America's independence for day two of Fair St. Louis. Festivities begin at 4p.m. Friday.

There are two big concert performers on the main stage. Andy Grammer performs at 6:30p.m. and Jason Derulo takes the stage at 8:15p.m.

There will be no air shows scheduled today or Saturday.

The fireworks display starts at 9:35p.m.

