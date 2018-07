Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD Ill. - An overnight fire forced the evacuation of an extended stay hotel in Arnold Friday.

The fire was contained to one room of the Woodspring Suites Hotel on Arnold Commons Drive around 1:15a.m.

Investigators say the fire was caused by dry cooking. Residents tell FOX 2 he left a pot on the stove.

Guests were allowed to return to their rooms a short time later.

No was injured.