Man gunned down in north St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate a murder Friday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north city.

According to a police spokesperson, the killing occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of W. Florissant and Robin avenues, near a Phillips 66 gas station.

Police would only say a man was shot and killed. No additional information was released as of this writing.