ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. Dajia Meekie, 15, hasn’t been seen since June 29th. She was reported missing on July 2nd.

Dajia is 5’4″, 115lbs and was last seen wearing a white & black polo shirt and ripped jeans. She may also be carrying a brown backpack. Call (314) 615-5391 if you have any info.