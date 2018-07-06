× Weaver Nearly Perfect, Cards Hammer Giants 11-2

Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the offense pounded out 18 hits as St. Louis rolled the Giants 11-2 in San Francisco on Thursday night. Weaver allowed an infield single to the Giants Gorkys Hernandez after retiring the first 16 batters he faced in the game. Weaver lost his shutout two batters later when Alen Hanson hit a two run homer. Weaver recovered from that and pitched eight strong innings to get the win (5-7). Weaver allowed just the two runs on two hits. He walked none, while striking out seven.

The Cardinals offense was paced by Jedd Gyorko. He had three hits, including his seventh homer of the season and drove in a team high five runs. Harrison Bader also contributed three hits, among them his sixth homer of the year. Matt Carpenter also homered for the Redbirds, his 16th of the season. Tommy Pham, Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong chipped in with two hits each.

The Cards got to Giants starting pitched Johnny Cueto with a four run first inning. They built a 9-0 lead and cruised from there. It’s the Cardinals third win on this west coast road trip, now 3-1 with five games remaining on this current road show.