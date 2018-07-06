× Zac Efron’s dreadlocks stir debate

Zac Efron’s new hairstyle is raising some eyebrows.

“The Greatest Showman” star posted a photo of himself sporting dreadlocks on social media Thursday.

“Just for fun,” the caption read.

While a few fans on Instagram offered praise like “Looking good” Efron’s do also elicited a few “No no nos.”

The “High School Musical” star was also accused of cultural appropriation given that dreadlocks are mostly worn by people of color.

“It’s not about how his dreads look it’s about cultural appropriation which doesn’t fly even if it was “just for fun”… whatever that means,” one person tweeted.

Some folks just seemed to not like the look on Efron.

But for others Efron can do no wrong.

“Zac got dreads and I’m freaking out,” one fan tweeted. “You could pull off wearing anything tho.”

