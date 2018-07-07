× Missouri Democrats face question of abortion stance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s Democrats are facing a conversation about their abortion-rights stance after the party recently adopted an amendment aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates.

The Kansas City Star reports the party added an amendment to its platform June 30 stating it welcomes “all Missourians who may hold differing positions on (abortion)” and sees diversified views as its strength.

The amendment came as the recently-announced retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy opens the possibility that the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion could be overturned.

The Democratic Party has struggled to clarify its stance on abortion as it works to win back elected offices in Republican-dominated areas.

St. Louis Alderwoman Annie Rice says she’s fine with a personal objection to abortion but concerned with how candidates will vote once elected.