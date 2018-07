Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, IN - The family of a one-year-old Missouri girl is saying thanks to the family who gave their daughter a new hope for her future.

Lillian Wilson from De Soto is alive today because of Logan Vanderkleed, a 2-year-old from Indiana who died last year.

This week, the two families met face to face.

Reporter Randy Spieth reports on the special union that binds the two families together.