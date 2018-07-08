Festus family calls 911 for man claiming he was kidnapped and beaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - A wild story out of Jefferson County ends with a southern Illinois man claiming he was kidnapped by his own brother.

A stranger came knocking on the Pope family’s door just after eight Sunday morning as they were getting ready for church.

“The guy was standing there. He said that he was kidnapped and beaten and needed us to call 911. He said his truck was stolen and asked if there was a place to hide behind the trees,” explains Holly Pope.

Unsure of his intentions, the family didn’t want to let him inside but did let him hide in their yard as they waited for police to arrive. They say he had blood on his face, his nose appeared to be broken, and he was coughing up blood.

“He told me that it was three people that took him and brought him over here and that he didn’t know where he was,” says Pope.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes the man may have gotten into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in Chester, Illinois the night before and that’s when his brother and possibly others drove him to rural Festus on Fawn Drive.

“Whenever they all got out of the car is when he decided to flee and he ran over here and then he was afraid if they found him that they kill him,” she explains.

As they all waited for help to arrive, they couldn’t help but wonder given this strange and potentially dangerous situation what was taking the authorities so long.

Marc Pope says, “It took about an hour for them to get out here. I called at 8:30 this morning and would’ve thought on a Sunday they wouldn’t be too busy, but they couldn’t even give me a time whenever I called back a second time on where they were at.”

Police are still trying to sort out what happened.

The couple says that the man told them his brother made him sign over the paperwork for the blue Silverado truck the group took off in.