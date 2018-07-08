× Illinois agencies recovering a year after budget impasse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A year after Illinois lawmakers ended a historic state budget impasse, social service agencies and other providers hardest hit by funding cuts say they’re just starting to recover.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the providers say some rate increases approved in fiscal 2018 and 2019 isn’t enough to undo all the damage.

Judith Gethner is executive director of Chicago-based Illinois Partners for Human Service. She says the impasse led to layoffs and those positions haven’t been filled.

Gethner says the crisis has made it a challenge for many nonprofits to recruit qualified professionals willing to work in such an environment.

Lawmakers resolved the impasse with a 32 percent income-tax increase, which passed over Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto. The state comptroller’s office says Illinois’ overall backlog of bills is nearly $6.4 billion.