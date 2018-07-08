× Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating 6 shootings involving property damage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least six shootings involving property damage. Sheriff Dave Marshak says three vehicles in the 14000 and 15000 blocks of Highway T in De Soto were hit by bullets.

Three houses, 2 on Charter Church Road in De Soto, and the other on Highway TT in Festus were also hit by bullets.

In all three cases, the bullets made it into the house and hit an interior wall.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings, and there doesn’t appear to be any connection among the victims.