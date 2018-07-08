Pizza delivery driver succumbs to injuries from 4th of July shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A driver who was shot while delivering pizza on the Fourth of the July in a St. Louis neighborhood has now died.

According to St. Louis police, Dave Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight on the 4th or July near Gustine and Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot multiple times and was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Imo’s Pizza on Morganford and Humphrey confirms Matthews was a delivery driver for them at the time. The general manager of the store says he spent the night at a hospital with Matthews and that his employees are trained about the dangers of the job and to be aware of their surroundings.

The victim’s friends have put together a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. It’s already raised more than $9,500.

St. Louis police don’t have a description of the suspect but are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.