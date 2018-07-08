Post-Scripts: Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave, Chuck Raasch and Kevin McDermott from the St.Louis Post Dispatch.

The group discussed President Trump’s impending announcement regarding a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Kennedy.

The group also announced new tariffs that went into effect last week and the impact on one southeast Missouri business. Another discussion topic was the impact female voters may have on the upcoming mid-term election.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.