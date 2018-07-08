Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser to help those in need of wheelchair ramps and home modifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gateway Housing Service was founded to help those in our community needing minor home accessibility modifications such as wheelchair ramps. There are many people in need of ramps that do not have the resources for one, creating a homebound situation.

Gateway Housing Service is having their Rock and Roll Bingo Fundraiser on September 15th at 7 p.m. at St.John UCC Chesterfield. St. John UCC Chesterfield is located at 15370 Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield, MO.

For more information or to donate, visit Ghsphome.org.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, email info@ghsphome.org.