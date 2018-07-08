× UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside the restaurant where he worked.

Police say Sharath Koppu was shot around 7 p.m. Friday during an armed robbery at J’s Fish and Chicken Market.

The Kansas City Star reports that Koppu was a software engineer who came to the United States in January to pursue his master’s degree. Police say Koppu’s parents in India have been notified of his death.

Police have surveillance video from the restaurant that shows the shooting suspect, but police had not announced an arrest by late Saturday afternoon.

The university released a statement Saturday saying it is reaching out to Koppu’s family and friends and making counseling services available to members of the university community.