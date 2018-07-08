× Wounded Ballwin officer marks shooting anniversary with “Alive Day”

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion continues to celebrate his life. Today marks the 2-year-anniversary of the day he was shot.

Flamion currently lives in a home that was built to accommodate his needs.

Following the shooting, Ballwin and surrounding communities rallied behind the officer and his family in a moving display of support. The Ballwin Police Department and Flamion are marking the anniversary by calling today his “Alive Day.”