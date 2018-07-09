2 wounded after shots fired into crowd in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been wounded in a shooting in Kansas City's Westport bar and entertainment district as business owners in the area work to add new security measures.

Twenty-four-year-old Davontae McCutchen is charged with assault and other felonies for allegedly firing shots into a crowd early Sunday. A second man, 26-year-old Anthony Boykin, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Boykin was armed and standing near McCutchen when gunfire erupted. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The Kansas City Star reports that business owners are working to meet city-mandated requirements so sidewalks in the area can be privatized on weekend nights. The goal of privatization is to allow new security measures for keeping weapons out.