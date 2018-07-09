× Body found in south St. Louis street Sunday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police found a body in south St. Louis Sunday evening. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Michigan at around 7:15pm for a report of a shooting. They found a body with several gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Minnesota.

The City of St. Louis currently has 92 homicides in 2018. At the same time last year, the city of St. Louis recorded 105 homicides.

The victim has not yet been identified. Homicide detectives are working this case. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).