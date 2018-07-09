Build-A-Bear Workshop’s ‘Pay-Your-Age’ day is this Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, MN - SEPTEMBER 1: A guest creates a special furry friend at the newest Build-A-Bear Workshop at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., during a special grand opening ceremony on Sept 1, 2015. Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of a new look and feel for stores at todayâs ceremony complete with an updated storefront, fresh new logo, and seven-foot-tall stuffer â all part of the companyâs strategy to make its iconic experience even more memorable for guests in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Build-A-Bear Workshop says that guests 14-years-old and younger who visit any of the stores on Thursday can take part in “Pay Your Age Day”. That means they will just have to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend available in the store.
Starting Thursday guests 14 and under can also count-their-candles and pay their age for a birthday treat bear. That happens when they visit a Build- A- Bear workshop during their birthday month.