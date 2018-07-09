× Build-A-Bear Workshop’s ‘Pay-Your-Age’ day is this Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Build-A-Bear Workshop says that guests 14-years-old and younger who visit any of the stores on Thursday can take part in “Pay Your Age Day”. That means they will just have to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend available in the store.

Starting Thursday guests 14 and under can also count-their-candles and pay their age for a birthday treat bear. That happens when they visit a Build- A- Bear workshop during their birthday month.