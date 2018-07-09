Charges filed in St. Charles shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles prosecutors charged a man in connection to a July 5 shooting at a local apartment complex.

According to court documents, Kiyren McKee drove himself, a juvenile, and three other suspects to the Villages of Bogey Hills Apartments near Zumbehl Road and Hawks Nest Drive with the intent to kill a female who stole from the juvenile.

The juvenile fired shots into the car where the female victim was sitting in the back with two children and an adult. No one was wounded.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle they showed up in except for one of the suspects. Police took him into custody when he was caught scaling the fence to the parking lot area of the nearby police station and found McKee’s cellphone on him.

According to police, they recovered ammunition and a magazine on the juvenile that matched the shell casings found at the scene.

An investigation revealed the suspects went to the apartment with the purpose of killing the female, who had stolen from the juvenile suspect. Prosecutors said the victim told police that the person who shot at her is someone she knows and identified McKee as a person he was with.

McKee was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.