Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JULY 10, 2018
.
All about summer once again in and around STL on this Tuesday…mid 90’s and very humid during the afternoon…but it is July! Maybe a spot storm but very tough to find…lets not worry about it…think Summertime in city.
Wednesday and Thursday…a weak backdoor cool front will edge in…coming in from the northeast…thats why we call it a backdoor front..a dry front with slightly lower humidity…slightly Wednesday and Thursday…did I say slightly! Then its all back again Friday and over the weekend…partly sunny, hot and humid…each day will bring a few thunderstorms…lets watch the sky…no all day rains.