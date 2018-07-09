Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JULY 10, 2018

All about summer once again in and around STL on this Tuesday…mid 90’s and very humid during the afternoon…but it is July! Maybe a spot storm but very tough to find…lets not worry about it…think Summertime in city.

All about summer once again in and around STL on this Tuesday…mid 90’s and very humid during the afternoon…but it is July! Maybe a spot storm but very tough to find…lets not worry about it…think Summertime in city.