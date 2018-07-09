Family, friends grieving after murder of Imo’s delivery driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Imo’s Pizza delivery driver Dave Matthews passed away Saturday morning after being shot in the neck on July 4 while he was making a delivery in south St. Louis City. He was 31.

According to police, Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight in the 3900 block of Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot several times and rushed to the hospital.

His family said they’re too heartbroken to speak on camera but Zachary Rice, Dave's friend, spoke on their behalf.

“You can’t imagine losing a son, brother; they are devastated,” Rice said. “They just need time right now to work through the grief.”

Police said they’re involved in an intensive investigation, but unfortunately have not identified a possible suspect.

The family described Matthews as fun-loving, goofy, and an outdoorsman.

“Dave should be remembered as a guy that would help anyone out,” Rice said. “He loved music, animals, was so positive a person to be around.”

Matthews worked in the south St. Louis area for the last 10 years. Rice said the community was shocked to learn he was killed just doing his job.

“Someone shouldn’t have to be in fear when doing their jobs,” he said. “We're just asking police to do their job—and they’re wonderful—to get this solved and put closure on this for the family.”

Matthews didn’t have any children, but he left behind a loving family, friends, and his dog, Jackson.

“If you know anything, saw anything, check your cameras,” Rice said. “We really want to find the guys and bring them to justice. Dave didn’t deserve this.”

The victim’s friends have put together a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. It’s already raised more than $9,500.

Visitation services will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michael Funeral Home (5930 Southwest Avenue) with the funeral scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.