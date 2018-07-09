Illinois man helping to save soccer team trapped in Thai cave

MARION, IL – A southern Illinois man is helping to save a soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. Thanet Ntisri and his wife own Thai-D restaurant in Marion, Illinois. He is helping to pump water out of the cave to help bring the 12 boys and their coach to safety.

The Thai restaurant posted this message to their Facebook page:

“Have you heard about the recent news in Thailand about the 12 boys and their coach that were trapped inside the cave? Our co-owner, Thanet Natisri is part of this rescue mission! He is in charge of maintaining the water level inside the cave which is very crucial! He pumps the water out of the cave as well as leading the exploration team to stop the water from entering the cave through sinkholes. As of now, 4 boys rescued from the cave, 9 more to go. Hoping and praying for the safety of the kids and rescuers. Stay-tuned!”

KFVS-TV reports that Ntisri, who is originally from Thailand, is a groundwater expert. He was doing charity work in the country when the team was trapped in the cave by flood waters. The Thai military him to help with the rescue.

Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have suspended operations for the day after bringing four more boys out of the flooded cave system Monday, according to a witness working with the rescue team, bringing the total number of rescued boys to eight.

Four more boys and their coach remain trapped inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex.