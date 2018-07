Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Residents of Illinois can now register to vote at their local DMV.

This is part of the automatic voter registration law which was passed last year 2017. Illinois DMV employees will now be able to check for your voter registration online.

Residents will still be able to decline to be registered to vote this year, but next year 2019 you'll automatically be registered any time you interact with the DMV unless you specifically opt out.