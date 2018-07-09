× JB Blast fireworks rescheduled for August 3

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County’s JB Blast celebration that was postponed due to storms has been rescheduled. The night of fun and fireworks has been rescheduled for August 3, 2018, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will still be held in Jefferson Barracks Park.

The Blast will feature a concert by The South Side Johnny Band from 7 to 9pm with fireworks to follow. Admission and parking are free and there will be plenty of food available for purchase, including a variety of food trucks.

Blankets, picnic baskets, and coolers are welcome.

Jefferson Barracks Park is located at the intersection of Broadway and Kingston, just north of I-255.

More information: www.stlouisco.com/parks or call 314-615-4386.

