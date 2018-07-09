× Lion’s Choice to start testing breakfast menu

ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice will begin testing a new breakfast menu adding specialty sandwiches, baked goods, fresh fruit, juices, and local coffee.

The breakfast test is happening at only one Lion’s Choice location at the moment: a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois at 450 Regency Park Drive. The restaurant will start serving breakfast Tuesday, July 10 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The restaurant will offer the following hot breakfast sandwiches: steak ‘n egg flatbread sandwich, ham ‘n egg flatbread sandwich, a Florentine egg flatbread sandwich, and a sausage ‘egg muffin sandwich.

Lion’s Choice has partnered with Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co. to provide a unique morning brew as part of their breakfast test. Several varieties of Firepot Nomadic Teas will also be available.

Lion’s Choice management will make a decision whether to roll out the breakfast menu at the company’s other 23 area locations later this year.